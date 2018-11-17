  • Kanye West donates $150K to family of security guard killed by police

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A grieving family in Illinois has received a large donation from Kanye West.

    The family of Jemel Roberson, the 26-year-old security guard who was fatally shot by police while subduing a shooting suspect at a bar, have a GoFundMe account to help pay for burial expenses.

    Roberson was working extra shifts to make his 9-month-old son's first Christmas special, girlfriend Avontea Boose told CNN. Boose is pregnant with the couple’s second child. 

    On Friday night, West donated $150,000 to the Roberson family. 

    West spent part of his childhood in Illinois and has long ties to the Chicago area. In September, he said he was buying a home in Chicago, People reported.

