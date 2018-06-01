  • Kansas parent finds pot, loaded gun at playground

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MERRIAM, Kan. - A Kansas parent found a quart-sized jar of marijuana and a loaded gun while at a playground, WDAF reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Police in Merriam said the parent also found a scale and a telephone at the park on Memorial Day.

    "I called it the marijuana dealer's starter kit," Merriam Police Capt. Troy Duvanel told WDAF. "You've got everything -- you've got your scale here for weighing out the product, cell phone for communicating with your clients, obviously your product, and your protection."

    Police said the gun was a loaded 9mm Beretta, caked with dirt. The parent found all of the items while looking for her child's lost ball.

    "It could have ended badly if a kid or someone had found it," Duvanel said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kansas parent finds pot, loaded gun at playground

  • Headline Goes Here

    11-year-old Ohio girl battling stage 4 cancer named prom queen

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missouri boy hit by line drive to throw out first pitch at game

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida infant sitting in bouncy chair killed after pit bull attack

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 bodies found in home of kidnapping suspect in Massachusetts