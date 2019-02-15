Attorneys for beleaguered quarterback Colin Kaepernick came to an agreement Friday with the National Football League to resolve a collusion grievance.
“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances,” representatives for both sides said in a released statement. “The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”
In 2016, Kaepernick spurred a movement when he began kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against social and racial injustices.
He has not played a game in the NFL since that year. He brought a lawsuit against the league for collusion in 2017.
In 2018, Kaepernick became the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” ad campaign.
The ad featured a close-up, black-and-white image of Kaepernick with the words: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”
