K-9 finds 60 lbs. of meth first day on job in California

WEST COVINA, Calif. - The newest member of the West Covina Police Department was praised after locating about 60 pounds of methamphetamine during his first day on the job.
K-9 Rye found the drugs during a traffic stop Saturday, according to the West Covina Police Department’s Facebook post:
Officers stopped the silver 2010 Nissan Rouge for a vehicle code violation and found meth under the drivers seat. The police dog alerted the officers that there might be more drugs in the car, KUSA reports.
About 60 pounds of meth were found hidden in two compartments under the driver’s seat and front passenger seat, officials said.
K-9 Rye was just field certified in narcotic detection in April 2018, according to the department. This was K-9 Rye’s first narcotic detection since he was certified.
The driver, identified as 28-year-old Pedro Lopez, is accused of possession of methamphetamine and the sale and transporting narcotics in a hidden department, officials said.
Lopez’s bail has been set at $1 million.
