  • K-9 shot in the line of duty is back on his paws

    CAPE COD, Mass. - After being shot in the line of duty, a K9 officer is fighting back

    K-9 Nero was shot along with his partner, Yarmouth Officer Sean Gannon, while serving a warrant last Thursday. Gannon was killed and Nero was badly injured. 

    The suspect, 29-year-old Thomas Latanowich of Somerville, was allegedly hiding in the attic when the shooting occurred.

    A law enforcement source told Boston 25 News a bullet went through Nero's cheek and into his shoulder. He underwent emergency surgery and has been receiving around-the-clock care since. 

    Shortly after midnight Sunday, Yarmouth Police posted an update about Nero, showing the pup on a walk.

    "FIGHTING back and standing STRONG!" said the police department. 

    The Cape Cod Veterinary Specialists in Buzzards Bay are caring for Nero

