Justin Timberlake releasing book with photos, stories of his life

Justin Timberlake will be able to add book author to his list of accomplishments in October.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer announced on Instagram Friday that he will release a book called “Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me” Oct. 30.

“I’ve been working on this for a while now and I am happy to finally give you a first look at my first book,” the singer captioned a post of himself with his book. “I’m looking forward to sharing these pictures and stories with you.”

Entertainment Tonight reported that, according to a news release, the book will have photos and stories of his life from childhood to now, including “anecdotes, reflections, and observations on his life and work to give readers more context behind what inspires him and what goes into producing a highly orchestrated live show and tour.”

“At this significant time in my life, I wanted to share the moments that helped make me the artist I am today,” Timberlake said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to sharing these photographs with readers as well as my son. Working on this book was an amazing process for me. My story has been filled with so many amazing people that have helped me become the artist I am today. Reflecting on those moments, spotlighting some of the important people and places that have informed my music, and getting the opportunity to share my story is something I am very grateful for.”

“Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me” was co-written by Sandra Bark and is available now for pre-order.

Timberlake is currently touring Europe in support of his latest album, “Man of the Woods,” which was released in February.

