ATLANTA - Justin Timberlake is looking to hire a social media coordinator for his “Man of the Woods” tour.
The musician, who released his fifth studio album, “Man of the Woods,” in February, is making the hire through a contest on LinkedIn.
The “Man of the Woods Tour,” which is through Live Nation, needs someone with social media-savvy to manage social media for the tour.
TRENDING STORIES:
Any member of LinkedIn age 18 and up with a publicly visible profile can apply.
The winner will travel to the May 27 stop in Dallas and work as the social media coordinator at the show.
Live out a day on @LiveNation's social media team at @JTimberlake's "The Man of the Woods" tour! One lucky LinkedIn member will win. Enter today: https://t.co/AMfSIJrUSx.— LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) May 9, 2018
Void where prohibited. Open to residents of the U.S., 18 or older. Ends May 13, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/I5A8ktMvgG
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}