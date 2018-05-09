  • Justin Timberlake is hiring! Here's how you can join him on tour

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk and Ryan Glover, WHBQ.com

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Justin Timberlake is looking to hire a social media coordinator for his “Man of the Woods” tour.

    The musician, who released his fifth studio album, “Man of the Woods,” in February, is making the hire through a contest on LinkedIn.

    The “Man of the Woods Tour,” which is through Live Nation, needs someone with social media-savvy to manage social media for the tour.

    Any member of LinkedIn age 18 and up with a publicly visible profile can apply.

    The winner will travel to the May 27 stop in Dallas and work as the social media coordinator at the show.

     

