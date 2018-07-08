0 Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged, reports say

Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin are engaged, several media outlets reported Sunday.

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, have not commented on the news, originally reported Sunday morning by TMZ.

Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin https://t.co/fivRzrqyGV — TMZ (@TMZ) July 8, 2018

Several news outlets, citing anonymous sources, appeared to back up the TMZ report of the engagement, which was reportedly announced Saturday night in the Bahamas.

"They are engaged and it happened Saturday night in front of a crowd in Baker's Bay," E! News reported.

We're interrupting your Sunday morning to inform you that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have gotten engaged. https://t.co/wU6tyJAF6Z — E! News (@enews) July 8, 2018

Us Weekly, citing a source close to Baldwin, said that the model “is obsessed with Justin and always has been.”

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source told People. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

Bieber and Baldwin dated previously before breaking up in 2016, Billboard reported. The couple apparently recently rekindled their relationship and was since dancing at a restaurant Friday, Billboard reported.

According to media reports, the singer of “Love Yourself” and “Where Are U Now” proposed to Baldwin in front of a crowd at a Bahama resort. Bieber’s security detail allegedly told the crowd to put their phones away “because something special was about to happen.”

Bieber’s father, Jeremy Bieber posted vague congratulations Sunday on Instagram, posting that he was “excited for the next chapter.”

Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, tweeted “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.”

Love Love Love Love Love Love Love. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) July 7, 2018

Predictably, social media was abuzz with the reports:

Justin Bieber is engaged... here comes the “my life is ruined” tweets from girls who have never even met him — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 8, 2018

After Hailey Baldwin said this about Justin Bieber I didn’t think they would ever get back together, I guess I was wrong 💀 pic.twitter.com/LoMSHZjM8I — 小喵喵 (@ilsanspjm) July 8, 2018

me all day cause justin bieber is engaged pic.twitter.com/srULs4d5hg — max (@ewitsmax) July 8, 2018

Either Justin Bieber is madly in love with Haley or hes finna drop an album OR.... both...either way IM HERE FOR IT 🔥🔥🙌🏼 — Edwin Honoret 💫 ASTROKID (@Edwin_Honoret) July 8, 2018

If Justin Bieber really is engaged to Hailey Baldwin. My heart breaks twice, once for myself and once for Selena — Kait Pennington (@kaitpennington) July 8, 2018

justin bieber got engaged today, and i found two dollars on the floor 😎 who’s really winning here



😜

👊🏼/||\_

_/¯ ¯\_



alexa, play fireflies by owl city



👋🏼

\ 😳

|| \_

_/¯ ¯\_ — NATHAN TRISKA (@NathanTriska) July 8, 2018

