Jury orders man to pay $1 fine for punching white nationalist organizer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A man convicted of punching a white nationalist organizer in Virginia was ordered to pay a $1 fine, WVIR reported.
A jury in Charlottesville agreed with a judge’s ruling that found Jeffrey Matthew Winder, 55, guilty of assault and battery for punching the organizer of the Unite the Right rally last year.
Winder was found guilty in Charlottesville General District Court on Feb. 16, 2018, of misdemeanor assault and battery. He was given a 30-day suspended sentence, WVIR reported.
Winder appealed the verdict and a jury reaffirmed the judge’s ruling on Sept. 4.
On Aug. 13, 2017, Jason Eric Kessler called a news conference a day after his Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, WVIR reported. When he tried to speak, he was drowned out by the crowd. At some point, Winder punched Kessler in the back of the head, the television station reported.
