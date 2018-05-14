MIAMI - A prom’s jungle theme got a little extreme when some of the so-called decorations were live animals, including a tiger.
Christopher Columbus High School held its prom at the Double Tree Hilton Miami Airport Convention Center Friday night, WFOR reported.
The venue was decorated with jungle-themed decorations and animals in cages, WFOR reported.
The animals included a lemur, macaws, an African fennec fox and the tiger, both WFOR and WPLG reported.
Videos of the tiger were posted to social media, with complaints that putting the animals on display in that setting was animal cruelty.
TRENDING STORIES:
The animals were provided by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission-licensed facility and the tiger was approved by both school representatives and hotel officials, WFOR reported.
The school said the tiger was displayed for only a few minutes and was not forced to perform. It also had the handler nearby, WPLG reported.
In a statement posted to the school’s website, the school said that it will be evaluating its policies for planning events.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}