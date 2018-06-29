0 July 4, 2018: Which restaurants are open; freebies and deals

If your July Fourth plans include letting a restaurant do the grilling for you, you are in luck.

Many chain restaurants are offering meal deals for you and your crew on the Fourth of July – some are even starting early.

Here’s a list of some of the best deals out there to help you celebrate the Fourth.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

Applebee’s: Kids eat free at Applebee’s on July Fourth. Up to two children, 12 and under can eat for free with the purchase of an adult entrée. It is available for dine-in guests only and for one day only.

BJ’s Brewhouse: Through July 15, buy one adult entree and two beverages and get a second adult entree for half-off. Dine-in orders only. Get the coupon on BJ’s website.

Bruegger’s: On Tuesday and Wednesday, get red, white and blue bagels (individually or as part of a bagel sandwich. You can also get $2 any big bagel bundle.

Where there’s smoke, there’s flavor. Taste the smoky sweet bbq sauce on our new BBQ Pork with Campfire Baked Beans and more! #GetCampfiredUp Available til 7.15



*Availability varies by location pic.twitter.com/LySRIpa5JH — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) June 11, 2018

Cracker Barrel: Order from the Campfire menu through July 15 for items such as BBQ pork and seasoned corn on the cob.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: From Monday through Friday, get a buy one get one special from the Flavors Across America sandwich series.

Hungry Howie’s: From Sunday through Wednesday, buy a one-topping large pizza at regular menu price and get a one-topping medium pizza for just four cents. Participating locations only.

Let Freedom Ring w/ new patriotic doughnuts! Available in select US locations through July 4 https://t.co/8MkIpRd0VE pic.twitter.com/Pw9sXiCLXK — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 28, 2016

Krispy Kreme: Through Wednesday, Krispy Kreme will be offering the Freedom Ring Doughnut, a glazed doughnut with red, white and blue drizzled icing and sprinkles.

Logan’s Roadhouse: The Smokin’ Summer Block Party menu is available for a limited time.

Quiznos: Sunday through July 8, members of the Quizno’s loyalty program can get a buy one get one deal on Quiznos Southern Style BBQ Pulled Pork or Spicy Chipotle BBQ Pulled Pork sandwiches.

Red Robin: Through July 8, get a $10 Red Robin gift card with the purchase of a Red Robin (catering) Gourmet Burger Bar.

Sonny’s: For takeout only, get a whole chicken, a pound of pulled or sliced pork, three pint-sized sides and choice of bread for $29.99. You can get four drinks for $1 each.

