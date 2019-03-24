Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' follow-up 'Us' breaks box office records

“Us,” the follow-up Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” has set a box office record over the weekend.
Variety reported that “Us” grossed $70 million in North America, making it the largest opening weekend ever for an original horror movie, outpacing “A Quiet Place.” It has easily surpassed the $33 million debut of “Get Out,” according to Forbes.
The film has also beat “Ted” as the biggest release for an original R-rated film.
“Us” stars Lupita Nyong’o as Adelaide Wilson, the mother of a family of four who are met with a creepy version of themselves while on a beach vacation.
The film has been the second-biggest debut of the year, after Marvel’s “Captain Marvel,” EW reported.
CNBC reported that “Us” has drawn $16.7 million internationally, making its worldwide gross $86.9 million, which means it has surpassed its reported $20 million budget.
