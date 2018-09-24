Jogger stabbed to death will be buried in her wedding dress, mother says

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The mother of a woman who was stabbed to death while jogging in a Washington, D.C. neighborhood said she plans to bury her daughter in one of the dresses she planned to wear at her wedding, WRC reported.
Wendy Martinez, 35, was jogging Tuesday evening when she was attacked. Police said Martinez was stabbed six times in the head and neck, and once in the back. The attacker ran, police said, discarding a bloody knife and a mustard-colored shirt as Martinez stumbled into a Chinese carryout restaurant, the newspaper reported, the Washington Post reported.
Martinez got engaged a week ago and planned a December wedding in Washington, WRC reported, and then was going to have a celebration in Colombia, where she had once worked.
Martinez’s mother, Cora Martinez, said she “never imagined this was going to happen.”
“My heart is broken because my daughter was supposed to be married in two months,” Cora Martinez told WRC. “Over the weekend we went to look for her wedding dress, so when I saw my daughter dressing up or trying out her dress, I never imagined that she was buying the dress for her burial.”
Anthony Marquell Crawford was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wendy Martinez, the Washington Post reported.
Wendy Martinez’s fiance, Daniel Hincapie, appeared at a candlelight vigil for her on Thursday, WTOP reported.
“You were always great in showing us the best of ourselves,” Hincapie said to the crowd gathered for the vigil. “And just giving us so much love and so much kindness that will stay with us forever. And you will always be with us.”
