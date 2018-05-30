Jeff Goldblum to release jazz album

A big-named actor is taking his love of music to a more professional level. Jeff Goldblum will release a jazz album later this year.
The 65-year-old actor has signed with Universal’s classical label Decca Records. Executives spotted him performing alongside Gregory Porter last year. According to a press release, the executives were so impressed they signed him.
Goldblum was born in the Pittsburgh area has been performing with his own jazz band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. According to the release, Goldblum started playing the piano as a child and performed in cocktail lounges in Pittsburgh as a teen.
Goldblum is best known for starring in movies such as "Independence Day" and "The Fly," and most recently, “Thor: Ragnarok” and this year’s “Hotel Artemis.” He is also set to reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the latest Jurassic Park movie, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" that will be officially released June 22.
