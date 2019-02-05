Jason Aldean, wife Brittany Kerr welcome baby girl Navy Rome

Country star Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr have welcomed a new addition to the family.
The "Dirt Road Anthem" singer took to social media Monday to announce the birth of the couple's daughter, Navy Rome.
"Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world," Aldean wrote on Facebook. "Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess."
He also shared an adorable photo of the newborn.
Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world. Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz...Posted by Jason Aldean on Monday, February 4, 2019
According to People magazine, Navy has a 14-month-old brother, Memphis, and two half-sisters, Keeley, 15, and Kendyl, 11.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}