Jason Aldean visits Las Vegas shooting survivor

PHOENIX - Country music star Jason Aldean paid a visit to a special fan Friday.
Jovanna Calzadillas, 30, is a survivor of the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting that occurred Oct. 1. The attack, carried out by lone shooter Stephen Paddock, killed 58 and injured hundreds.
Aldean, a Georgia native, was performing live on stage when the gunfire broke out that night.
Calzadillas was shot in the head during the attack, and has spent the last several months recovering from her injuries. Calzadillas and her family were at the Barrow Neurological Institute Friday where she met with Aldean.
Medical experts have called Calzadillas' recovery "nothing short of miraculous," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Not expected to survive at first, her husband says his wife came to him in a dream and said it would be OK. He made the decision to keep her on life support and she slowly began to heal from her extensive injuries.
Calzadillas has regained the ability to talk, eat and walk with the assistance of a walker. She faces several more months of rehabilitation for physical therapy and to work on restoring her memory, doctors said.
