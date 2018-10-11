Janitor surprised by students on Custodial Worker's Recognition Day

MOODY, Ala. - They’re the unsung heroes who make sure your kid’s school day can happen in a clean and safe environment.
For Custodial Worker’s Recognition Day one man got the surprise of his lifetime from those he cares for every day.
Mr. Eugene greets students at Moody Elementary School in Alabama with fist bumps. He asks every teacher how he or she is doing every day. And he is never without a smile, WIAT reported.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
So to show their appreciation, the students and staff at the school turned the tables on Mr. Eugene.
They told him that he had a mess to clean up in the school gymnasium, but it wasn’t a mess that he discovered when he walked into the room, WIAT reported.
The gym was packed with kids from pre-K to third grade, or nearly 1,000 4- to 9-year-old children who had gifts for him, moving Mr. Eugene to tears with the yell of surprise and cheers, WIAT reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
The entire event was recorded and posted to Facebook last week where it has gotten more than 16,000 views.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}