Janet Jackson calls police to check on 1-year-old son with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana

MALIBU, Calif. - Janet Jackson called police to do a welfare check on her son while he was staying with her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, in a Malibu, California, hotel.
People reported that a spokesperson for the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station said 17-month-old Eissa Al Mana was with his father at the Nobu hotel when Jackson called police around 10 p.m. Saturday. Jackson, 52, was not at the scene, according to police.
“Deputies were there (and) called to the scene. They decided the child was OK and they left,” the spokesperson told People.
E! News reported that Eissa remained at the hotel when officers left, according to a watch commander with the Malibu County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Jackson’s brother, Randy Jackson, police were called when a nanny contacted Janet Jackson. Randy Jackson told “Entertainment Tonight” that the nanny was afraid of Al Mana’s behavior and locked herself in the bathroom to call Eissa’s mother.
“(She was) terrified by his behavior and locked herself in a bathroom, so she could contact Janet,” Randy Jackson said.
Janet Jackson confirmed her split from Al Mana in May 2017, months after she gave birth to Eissa in January.
The musician is still on the road for her State of the World Tour 2018. She teased that she was in the studio working on new music earlier this month.
