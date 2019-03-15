0 James Gunn is back, Disney reinstates him to direct ‘Guardians 3'

Writer-director James Gunn will be back at the helm of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy 3.”

Deadline reported Friday that the Disney rehired Gunn after company heads fired him last July after inappropriate tweets posted 10 years ago were discovered.

Disney confirmed the news Friday, ABC News reported. Gunn also went to Twitter after the announcement.

Alan Horn, president of Walt Disney Studios, was said to have met with Gunn and decided to rehire him after Gunn made a public apology and how Horn saw how Gunn handled what happened after he was fired, and did not fire back at Disney’s decision, taking full responsibility for what he had done a decade ago, Deadline reported.

Gunn was hired by comic book movie rival Warner Bros. and DC Comics to write and direct a “Suicide Squad” sequel, CNET reported.

TL;DR James Gunn was forced out of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after controversial tweets surfaced, then he signed on to write, direct Suicide Squad 2…and now he’s back on for Guardians 3. https://t.co/Jq2VoJV99C — CNET (@CNET) March 15, 2019

Disney is apparently allowing him to finish that project and then start production on “Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” Deadline reported.

Before his firing, Gunn had penned the third movie and Marvel had planned on using that story for the latest film.

At the time of his firing, the cast of the movie was angry about what had happened to its director.

I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 21, 2018 Although I don’t support James Gunn’s inappropriate jokes from years ago, he is a good man. I’d personally love to see him reinstated as director of Volume 3. If you please, read the… https://t.co/FWBXkZilB7 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 30, 2018 It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie. I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 22, 2018 If you please, read the statement written and signed by The Guardians of the Galaxy cast in support of James Gunn’s reinstatement as director of GOTG Volume 3. pic.twitter.com/TjNA9RF6M8 — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 30, 2018

The first two films in the series grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide, Deadline reported.

