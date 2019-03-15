  • James Gunn is back, Disney reinstates him to direct ‘Guardians 3'

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Writer-director James Gunn will be back at the helm of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy 3.”

    Deadline reported Friday that the Disney rehired Gunn after company heads fired him last July after inappropriate tweets posted 10 years ago were discovered.

    Disney confirmed the news Friday, ABC News reported. Gunn also went to Twitter after the announcement.

    Alan Horn, president of Walt Disney Studios, was said to have met with Gunn and decided to rehire him after Gunn made a public apology and how Horn saw how Gunn handled what happened after he was fired, and did not fire back at Disney’s decision, taking full responsibility for what he had done a decade ago, Deadline reported.

    Gunn was hired by comic book movie rival Warner Bros. and DC Comics to write and direct a “Suicide Squad” sequel, CNET reported.

    Disney is apparently allowing him to finish that project and then start production on “Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” Deadline reported.

    Before his firing, Gunn had penned the third movie and Marvel had planned on using that story for the latest film.

    At the time of his firing, the cast of the movie was angry about what had happened to its director.

    The first two films in the series grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide, Deadline reported.

