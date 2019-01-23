HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - The son of late "Sopranos" star James Gandolfini will take on a familiar role in a movie prequel to the Emmy Award-winning HBO series.
Deadline and Variety reported Tuesday that Michael Gandolfini has been cast as a young Tony Soprano in "The Many Saints of Newark," an upcoming New Line Cinema film directed by Alan Taylor.
"It's a profound honor to continue my dad's legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano," the younger Gandolfini, whose father died in 2013 at age 51, said in a statement.
‘Sopranos’ Prequel Film Finds Young Tony: Michael Gandolfini Is Chip Off Old Block https://t.co/SgtlYVpCQw via @deadline— New Line Cinema (@newlinecinema) January 23, 2019
According to Deadline, "Sopranos" alums David Chase and Lawrence Konner wrote the script for the film, which takes place in the 1960s.
The cast includes actors Corey Stoll, Alessandro Nivola, Billy Magnussen, Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga.
"I'm thrilled that I am going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for 'The Many Saints of Newark,'" Michael Gandolfini said.
