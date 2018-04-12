James Comey compares Trump to a ‘mob boss' in upcoming interview

James Comey characterized President Donald Trump as a “mob boss” in an interview set to air Sunday on ABC.
In his first televised interview in advance of the upcoming release of his book, “A Higher Loyalty,” the former FBI director talked with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos about his firing by Trump last year and his relationship with the president.
Trump fired Comey in May 2017, 10 months into the investigation of possible collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.
According to a trailer advertising the interview, Comey is also asked about the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, and whether he has information that would be hurtful to the president.
According to a story from Axios, a source who was present at the taping said Comey reveals things during the interview that are “going to shock the president and his team.”
Comey has interviews scheduled with CNN and MSNBC on April 19, with Fox News on April 26 and with PBS on April 30. Comey’s book is set for release on April 17.
The interview, taped at Comey’s Washington D.C.-area home, airs at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
