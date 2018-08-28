Jacksonville shooting: EA cancels remaining 'Madden' qualifier events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The chief executive officer for Electronic Arts, known as EA, has announced the remaining “Madden” events have been canceled in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday.
"The event was a qualifying tournament for the Madden Classic, our first Madden EA Major competition of this season. While these qualifying events are operated independently by partners, we work with them to ensure competitive integrity and to gather feedback from players. We have made a decision to cancel our three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events while we run a comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators," Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA, announced Monday. "We will work with our partners and our internal teams to establish a consistent level of security at all of our competitive gaming events."
Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton were killed Sunday after police say David Katz, another competitor, later left the game room at Chicago Pizza, came back with a gun and opened fire.
The shooter then turned the gun on himself.
JSO says the shooter was targeting Madden players.
RELATED STORIES:
- Investigators: Shooter bought guns legally before 'targeted attack on gamers'
- Jacksonville shooting victim's dad tells of 3 bullets and awful fear
- Jacksonville shooting: What we know about the victims
Ten other people were shot in the incident and are recovering at area hospitals.
"Their love of competition was evident through their participation in our events over the past few years. We are committed to supporting Taylor and Elijah’s families through this difficult time, and we send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones, to those injured yesterday, and everyone affected," said Wilson.
JUST IN: @EA cancels remaining #Madden19 qualifier events after deadly mass shooting in #Jacksonville #Florida. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews #TheLandingMassShooting #MaddenTournament #JacksonvilleLandingShooting #JaxStrong #Trueboy #spotmeplzzz https://t.co/YLVuahKGqx— Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) August 28, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}