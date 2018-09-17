  • Jacksonville mass shooting survivor dies in car accident

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Ryen Aleman, a video game player who was in attendance when a gunman started shooting at a tournament in Jacksonville, has died in a car accident, officials said. 

    Aleman, 25, lost control of his car and was ejected from it Sunday when it flipped multiple times, KIII reported

    Aleman was not wearing a seat belt. The accident is under investigation. 

    Aleman hid in a bathroom for about 10 minutes during the August shooting at a Madden tournament when a gunman opened fire killing two people and injuring many others. 

    "I'm still shocked, I can hardly talk," he told CNN.

