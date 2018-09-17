Jacksonville mass shooting survivor dies in car accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Ryen Aleman, a video game player who was in attendance when a gunman started shooting at a tournament in Jacksonville, has died in a car accident, officials said.
Aleman, 25, lost control of his car and was ejected from it Sunday when it flipped multiple times, KIII reported.
Aleman was not wearing a seat belt. The accident is under investigation.
Aleman hid in a bathroom for about 10 minutes during the August shooting at a Madden tournament when a gunman opened fire killing two people and injuring many others.
"I'm still shocked, I can hardly talk," he told CNN.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}