  • Jackpot: Woman wins $2.4M at Atlantic City casino

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - What are the odds of winning $2.4 million at a casino slot machine? For a New Jersey woman, the odds were excellent at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City. 

    The woman from Hawthorne, who declined to give her name, bet $10 Saturday and won $2,481,940.75 on the Wheel of Fortune Double Sapphire Gold Spin game on her first attempt, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

    The $10 bet was the maximum allowed on a slot machine for the Labor Day holiday weekend, WXTF reported. The woman made the winning pull at approximately 3 p.m., the casino said on its Twitter feed.

