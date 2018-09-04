Jackpot: Woman wins $2.4M at Atlantic City casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - What are the odds of winning $2.4 million at a casino slot machine? For a New Jersey woman, the odds were excellent at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City.
The woman from Hawthorne, who declined to give her name, bet $10 Saturday and won $2,481,940.75 on the Wheel of Fortune Double Sapphire Gold Spin game on her first attempt, The Press of Atlantic City reported.
Talk about a way to end the summer! Just after 3pm yesterday, a Hawthorne, New Jersey woman hit the progressive jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune Double Sapphire Gold Spin game. She hit the jackpot on her very first spin, turning her $10 bet into $2,481,940.75! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/f3ecQy5wD4— BORGATA (@BorgataAC) September 2, 2018
The $10 bet was the maximum allowed on a slot machine for the Labor Day holiday weekend, WXTF reported. The woman made the winning pull at approximately 3 p.m., the casino said on its Twitter feed.
