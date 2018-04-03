Irma forced mass evacuations; officials urge staying home next time

Orlando - An estimated 6.8 million Floridians evacuated for Hurricane Irma. Some did so twice.
Subtle shifts in the storm’s path sent the east coast scurrying west, then fleeing north where landlocked Leon County ran out of hotel rooms and filled 10 shelters with people, half of whom were from other parts of the state.
Gridlock on Florida’s Turnpike meant a 20-hour trek into Georgia as lines of cars jockeyed to escape the Sunshine State, crushing traffic like an accordion against the border where driving on the shoulder was no longer allowed.
But Florida officials said about 3 million of those who left were not in evacuation zones.
