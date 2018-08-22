Irish business opens ‘drive-thru confessional box' ahead of Pope Francis' visit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Irish company has constructed a 40-foot tall drive-thru confessional box for lapsed Catholics, ahead of Pope Francis’ anticipated visit to the country this weekend.
Ahead of @Pontifex's visit this weekend, we thought we'd erect a drive-thru confession box, to enable the people of Ireland to repent decades of sins in mere seconds... pic.twitter.com/gln9vUDbMB— Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 20, 2018
Pope Francis is visiting Ireland for the first time since 1979 to attend the World Meeting of Families. He also plans to meet with victims of sexual abuse by Catholic priests, according to the BBC.
Thousands of people are expected to attend a public mass led by Pope Francis at Phoenix Park on Saturday.
Paddy Power, an Irish sportsbook company, constructed the drive-thru confessional near the entrance of the park to help Irish Catholics repent for “decades of sin in seconds” ahead of the mass.
The bookmakers conducted a specially commissioned survey which revealed that a quarter of Irish people have skipped confession for the last decade, according to The Sun.
The confession box is an “express lane to eternal salvation for Ireland’s lapsed Catholics,” according to Paddy Power’s website.
“Ireland has changed a lot since the last Pope’s visit -- gay marriage is legal, we’ve repealed the Eighth Amendment, and even secretly cheered for England in the World Cup,” Paddy Power said in a statement on the website. “With decades worth of sins clocked up since then, we’re providing a convenient means to complete your contrition with your keys still in the ignition.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}