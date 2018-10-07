Ireland's first Krispy Kreme is so popular, its drive-thru was forced to close overnight

DUBLIN - Move over, Guinness. Ireland has embraced a new brand with a fervor that has surpassed everyone's expectations.
The first Krispy Kreme in Ireland opened in Dublin in late September. There were 300 eager customers in line on opening day, the Irish Times reported, and the doughnut mania has continued.
Krispy Kreme is already so popular that the business was receiving numerous noise complaints due to its 24/7 drive-thru service, the Irish Times reported. A video of the honking cars was posted on social media by a nearby resident.
While the overnight drive-thru service has been curtailed, Dubliners will be able to continue getting the glazed treats daily from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Krispy Kreme has locations in 31 countries.
