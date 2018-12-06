Iowa mom jailed on suspicion of being drunk at elementary school bus drop-off

An Iowa woman was arrested on child endangerment charges after police said she was drunk when she drove to an elementary school drop-off and nearly hit a group of students, KCCI reported.
Heather Mapes, 43, is in jail Monday after police alleged she was drunk, with slurred speech and watery eyes, when she swerved into the bus lane at Garton Elementary School while dropping off her 5-year-old daughter, the newspaper reported.
"(It is) probably one of the worst-case scenarios, when you think about it," Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Daycare teaching assistant accused of body slamming 1-year-old
- 15-year-old boys charged with murder in north Georgia man's death
- Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns: 'Be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions'
Parizek said Mapes hit the curb in the bus lane which prevented her from hitting students exiting the bus.
"It's really scary, because we've got not just her children involved, which is bad enough, but now you're putting the children of a lot of other families at risk when you show up at the school in that condition," Parizek told the television station.
A bus driver, the principal and the dean of students at Garton Elementary intervened and prevented Mapes from leaving the school, KCCI reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}