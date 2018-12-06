  • Iowa mom jailed on suspicion of being drunk at elementary school bus drop-off

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    An Iowa woman was arrested on child endangerment charges after police said she was drunk when she drove to an elementary school drop-off and nearly hit a group of students, KCCI reported.

    Heather Mapes, 43, is in jail Monday after police alleged she was drunk, with slurred speech and watery eyes, when she swerved into the bus lane at Garton Elementary School while dropping off her 5-year-old daughter, the newspaper reported.

    "(It is) probably one of the worst-case scenarios, when you think about it," Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Parizek said Mapes hit the curb in the bus lane which prevented her from hitting students exiting the bus.

    "It's really scary, because we've got not just her children involved, which is bad enough, but now you're putting the children of a lot of other families at risk when you show up at the school in that condition," Parizek told the television station.

    A bus driver, the principal and the dean of students at Garton Elementary intervened and prevented Mapes from leaving the school, KCCI reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories