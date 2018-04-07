Investigators seek woman who set clothing rack on fire at Target in Texas

NORTH AUSTIN, Texas - Arson investigators in Texas are trying to track down a woman who went into a Target retail store in North Austin on Wednesday night and set a clothing rack on fire.
Firefighters received reports about the incident Wednesday night.
“The woman asked store staff where the lighters were kept,” authorities said. “Once secured, she made her way to a rack of clothes and set them on fire.”
The woman left the store and drove off in a dark vehicle, officials said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477 or the Austin Fire Department’s Fire/Arson Investigations Section at (512) 974-0240.
