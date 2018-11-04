Intoxicated man arrested after trying to ride horse onto track at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE - An intoxicated man tried to ride a horse onto the track during the Breeders’ Cup racing Saturday at Churchill Downs.
Michael Wells-Rody, 24, snuck into a restricted area, rode a horse out of a tunnel area and into the track entrance, Kentucky State Police said.
Police said he became loud and disorderly when he was asked to leave the horse and area, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.
Wells-Rody was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to jail records.
