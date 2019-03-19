Internet service technician comforts blind toddler in heartwarming photo

GREENVILLE, S.C. - A viral photo of an internet service technician soothing a frazzled customer's toddler son is warming hearts across the country.
Dear Spectrum Internet, Today your technician Robert came to our home to upgrade our internet and help us start up TV...Posted by Jessica Nash Donnahoo on Saturday, March 16, 2019
According to WHNS-TV, South Carolina mom Jessica Nash Donnahoo said the Spectrum Internet employee, identified only as Robert, came to her home Saturday to upgrade the family's service.
"He walked into a mess," she wrote later that day in a Facebook post, adding that her 3-year-old son, Sailor, had been "crying all morning."
The boy, who is blind and has two brain defects, "is unable to communicate his needs," Donnahoo wrote.
"I’ve been trying to soothe him while also meeting the needs of my 2-year-old daughter, cleaning, washing dishes, and doing laundry while my husband works," the post continued. "It’s just been a tough day."
So Robert stepped in to help.
"When Robert walked in and started talking, Sailor ran to him and reached up," Donnahoo wrote. "Robert didn’t seem bothered at all and, instead, held my son off and on for the whole 45 minutes he was in our home. He snuggled him close while I folded laundry. It was a huge relief to this tired momma."
She also urged the company to give him a raise or promotion.
"Robert could have walked in, rushed, and left but instead he saw a need greater than internet and met it," she wrote. "That’s beyond customer service – it’s humanity at its best."
Donnahoo's post, which included a photo of Robert holding the boy, quickly went viral, with more than 91,000 shares.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
