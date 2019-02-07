Inmate tries to escape jail through ceiling but doesn't make it

You see it in movies, someone trying to get out of a building by climbing through a drop ceiling.
This time it wasn’t a movie.
An inmate tried to escape from the Jackson County Jail in Indiana Monday night, the county sheriff announced.
Sheriff Rick Meyer said Blaze Ayers, 28, locked himself in a medical room at the jail. Once officers were able to get in, Ayers climbed into the ceiling and tried to shimmy his way out of the facility, The Associated Press reported.
He only made it to the jail’s booking room, where he crashed through the ceiling tiles to the floor.
Police had to use a stun gun when he would not surrender, according to the AP.
Ayers had minor injuries and has been charged with attempted escape and criminal mischief, the AP reported.
