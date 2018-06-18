Indiana woman who passed out in White Castle drive-thru arrested on DUI charge

An Indiana woman who police found unresponsive in the drive-thru of a White Castle on Saturday was arrested on a DUI charge, WXIN reported.
Police officers responded when they received a call at 4:50 a.m. about a woman asleep in the driver’s seat as her car was in the drive-thru lane, according to the television station.
Joanna M. Purtlebaugh, 30, was roused by officers, who administered several field sobriety tests that she failed, WXIN reported.
Purtlebaugh’s results on a portable breath test were nearly twice the legal limit in Indiana, the television station reported. She was taken to a hospital for a blood test and was booked into the Bartholomew County Jail.
Purtlebaugh is facing a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, WXIN reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}