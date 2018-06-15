0 Woman battling cancer wins $77,777 jackpot

KOKOMO, Ind. - For an Indiana woman battling breast cancer, June has been a lucky month. First, she found out her cancer is in remission. Then, her husband handed her a winning lottery scratch-off ticket worth $77,777, WXIN reported.

Marilyn Dunlap of Kokomo said her husband bought a Lucky Seven ticket at a local convenience store on June 7. After scratching the ticket, he handed it to Dunlap, who noticed the ticket revealed a jackpot of $77,777.

“So I looked at it and used the phone thing and it said ‘Congratulations you won $77,000,’” Dunlap told WXIN.

Dunlap, 68, is a retired school bus driver who left her job in May when doctors told her she had metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

After several surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy, Dunlap said her doctor gave her some good news Tuesday.

"They have to check your blood, your platelets and your white cells and see if the can find cancer cells. But I didn’t have any. I was good," Dunlap told WXIN.

Dunlap said she will use the lottery prize money to enjoy her retirement and pay off bills. She also will visit her grandson, who just graduated from college.

“I just feel, truly, that God put it in (my husband’s) path and connected him right at the right place to walk in and hand him a $77,000 ticket," she said.

Dunlap said her doctors told her the cancer could return, so she will enjoy her trip out West to see her grandson.

"It’ll be my last trip out there, so I’m going to take it all in and have fun,” Dunlap told WXIN. “I'm going to live every moment that I have with positivity, and be thankful for every day and what I do.”

