  • Indiana police officer, suspect die during shootout

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -

    An Indiana police officer was shot and killed Friday night in Terre Haute and the suspect also also died, WTHI reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    The incident took place at 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in south Terre Haute. It began as a homicide investigation at the Garden Quarter Apartments but it quickly escalated when police approached a man, WTHI reported.

    "When the suspect was approached, shots were exchanged between the Terre Haute Police Department and the suspect, which resulted in one of our officers being killed," Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse said.

    Terre Haute police entered the apartment at 9 p.m. At 10:30 p.m., Plasse announced that the suspect had died. The names of the police officer and suspect who died were not released, WTHI reported.

    The last time a Terre Haute policeman was killed in action was July 11, 2011, according to The Associated Press. Officer Brent D. Long was killed while serving an arrest warrant with a U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

    "People are engaging law enforcement and we are losing our lives. He was a fine officer and he was going toward danger to help his fellow officers apprehend a homicide suspect," Plasse said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Indiana police officer, suspect die during shootout

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teacher Appreciation Day 2018: Here's a list of deals and freebies for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Travel company's closure prevents Ohio students from taking DC trip they…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teacher loses license after allegedly offering to exchange test answers…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Policeman who lost both legs walks at daughter's graduation