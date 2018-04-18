  • Indiana police find 78 pounds of marijuana in SUV

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    GREENFIELD, Ind. - Indiana state troopers decided to spoil the party.

    >> Read more trending news

    “Somebody’s 4/20 celebration is canceled,” the Indiana State Police tweeted after seizing 78 pounds of marijuana Monday, WXIN reported.

    A trooper pulled over a 2017 Ford Expedition SUV for a traffic violation on I-70 near Greenfield around 11 a.m., the television station reported. The trooper then found 78 pounds of marijuana.

    Troopers arrested Christian Elie, 51, of Elbert, Colorado, and Austin Johnson, 42, of Indianapolis. They were taken to the Hancock County Jail and booked on preliminary drug charges, WXIN reported.

    The street value of the marijuana is estimated to be around $250,000, WXIN reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Indiana police find 78 pounds of marijuana in SUV

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alabama storm shelter remained locked while keyholder watched movies

  • Headline Goes Here

    Donkey basketball fundraiser criticized as cruel

  • Headline Goes Here

    Eva Longoria gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tennessee man who dressed as Spider-Man sentenced to 105 years for child porn