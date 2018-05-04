Indiana high school golf coach arrested on meth, heroin charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. - A high school golf coach in Indiana was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and methamphetamine after police conducted a traffic stop, WXIN reported.
According to a release from Indiana State Police, Benjamin L. Beatty, 37, who serves as a varsity and junior varsity golf coach at Greenwood Community Schools, was stopped by police Tuesday. A search of his vehicle resulted in the discovery of one ounce of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia. WRTV reported.
Police said Beatty resisted arrest and was detained at the scene. Police also obtained search warrants for Beatty’s home in Columbus and at a Motel 6 in Columbus allegedly rented by the coach.
Police discovered additional drugs, including meth, heroin, and marijuana, WXIN reported. They also confiscated syringes, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, counterfeit cash and other evidence of counterfeiting activities, police said.
Beatty was being held in the Bartholomew County Jail pending an initial court appearance, WXIN reported.
“At this time, we have no evidence and no indication that any of his illegal activity on his off time was connected to his connection with his students who he mentored in the golf program," Sgt. Steven Wheeles of the Indiana State Police said.
In a statement, Greenwood Community Schools said the conduct alleged against Beatty is not connected with any Greenwood students.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}