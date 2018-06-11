  • IHOB: B is for burgers

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The mystery is over. We now know what the b in IHOP’s rebranding stands for. It’s not bacon, or biscuits. It’s burgers.

    The company, as promised, made the announcement Monday morning.

    The flip from p to b is promoting it’s new line of Ultimate Steakburgers that will soon appear on menus nationwide.

    The burgers made of Black Angus ground beef on a buttered and grilled brioche bun.

    The company is using the change to introduce its Big Brunch, Cowboy BBQ, Mushroom Swiss and Jalapeño Kick, among the variations on the classic fare. 

    More than 30,000 people responded to the company’s Twitter campaign last week.

