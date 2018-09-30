Iguana knocks out power at nursing home

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - An iguana that touched a power line knocked out electricity at a South Florida nursing home Friday, the Sun Sentinel reported.
The animal was electrocuted and ignited a fire on a power pole. That caused The Palms Care Center in Lauderdale Lakes to lose power, and 20 patients had to be moved to area hospitals, the newspaper reported.
According to records at the Florida Department of Health, The Palms Care Center has 120 community beds and an onsite fixed generator. However, witnesses told WPLG that there was insufficient generator power.
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said they began moving residents who lacked air conditioning to other parts of the building, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Because of overcrowding, 20 patient were taken to hospitals, the newspaper reported.
After more than five hours, electricity to the nursing home was restored around 10:45 p.m. Friday, WLPG reported.
