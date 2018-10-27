Ice-T arrested after failing to pay bridge toll

NEW YORK - Police arrested Ice-T on Wednesday after he failed to pay a toll at the George Washington Bridge as he was headed into Manhattan.
Ice-T, whose real name is Tracey Marrow, was ticketed for theft of services after driving through an E-ZPass lane in a McLaren sports car he recently had gotten from California.
He was also ticketed for not having a license plate or registration for the exotic car.
Ice-T said he forgot his electronic toll transponder and has seven of them for his other vehicles, The New York Post reported.
Ice-T, who portrays a New York Police Department detective, Sgt. Odafin Tutuola, on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” was on his way to film episodes of the long-running show.
“I love how people think just because I ACT like a cop on SVU I get special treatment from real cops,” he later tweeted.
I love how people think just because I ACT like a cop on SVU I get special treatment from real cops... lol— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}