Ice-T arrested after failing to pay bridge toll

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK - Police arrested Ice-T on Wednesday after he failed to pay a toll at the George Washington Bridge as he was headed into Manhattan. 

    Ice-T, whose real name is Tracey Marrow, was ticketed for theft of services after driving through an E-ZPass lane in a McLaren sports car he recently had gotten from California. 

    He was also ticketed for not having a license plate or registration for the exotic car.

    Ice-T said he forgot his electronic toll transponder and has seven of them for his other vehicles, The New York Post reported

    Ice-T, who portrays a New York Police Department detective, Sgt. Odafin Tutuola, on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” was on his way to film episodes of the long-running show. 

    “I love how people think just because I ACT like a cop on SVU I get special treatment from real cops,” he later tweeted.

