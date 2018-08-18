0 ICE agents detain man driving wife to the hospital to deliver their baby

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A woman in San Bernardino, California, told CBSLA agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained her husband as they drove to the hospital to deliver their child.

>> Read more trending news

Maria del Carmen Venegas said that her husband, Joel Arrona-Lara, was driving her to the hospital for a planned Cesarean section Wednesday when ICE agents surrounded their car at a gas station.

Venegas, a mother of five, told CBSLA she showed officers her identification, but her husband did not have his ID with him.

She said they lived nearby and offered to drive back to the house to get his ID, but officers placed Arrona-Lara into custody, leaving Venegas alone at the gas station, images from the store’s surveillance video showed.

ICE Detains Man Driving Pregnant Wife To Hospital To Deliver Baby. @ChrisVHolmstrom reports. https://t.co/9X90G1hfNC pic.twitter.com/76UL04J91H — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 18, 2018

She said she drove herself to the hospital to deliver their child.

“My husband needs to be here,” Venegas said. “He had to wait for his son for so long, and someone just took him away.”

A pregnant mother in panic! Why did ICE officers haul away her husband as he was taking her to the hospital to give birth. Maria’s story on #KCAL9 @ 10 and #CBSLA at 11. pic.twitter.com/AIGvlYS9tO — Chris Holmstrom (@ChrisVHolmstrom) August 18, 2018

Venegas told CBSLA that her husband has never been in trouble with the law, and they are currently working on finding an attorney to help secure his release.

ICE confirmed to the local Univision and Telemundo stations that Arrona-Lara is in custody.

“Mr. Arrona-Lara is currently in the custody of ICE pending deportation procedures before the Executive Office of Immigration Review,” a spokesperson said. “All those who violate immigration laws would be subject to an immigration arrest and, if a final order determines their removal, be deported from the United States.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.