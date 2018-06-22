  • Husband cuts off wife's arm with steak knife in Brooklyn, flees, police say

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - A man who cut off his wife’s arm with a steak knife in Brooklyn on Thursday is still at large, New York police say.

    The woman’s arm was severed just above the elbow, investigators told WNYW. Police said she also lost two fingers in the attack. 

    Yong Lu, 35, is wanted by New York police after he fled the scene, New York police tweeted

    The 35-year-old victim is pregnant, WCBS reports. She is hospitalized in stable but critical condition. 

    The couple has a 7-year-old son, WNYW reports.

    Hospital officials said she is expected to survive. 

