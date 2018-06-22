Husband cuts off wife's arm with steak knife in Brooklyn, flees, police say

NEW YORK - A man who cut off his wife’s arm with a steak knife in Brooklyn on Thursday is still at large, New York police say.
The woman’s arm was severed just above the elbow, investigators told WNYW. Police said she also lost two fingers in the attack.
Yong Lu, 35, is wanted by New York police after he fled the scene, New York police tweeted.
WANTED: Male, Asian, approximately 5’6, 130 lbs for felonious assault that occurred on 55th street between 4-5 ave. on June 21st. Help us find this individual, share information. #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/BynpwZ0c1w— NYPD 72nd Precinct (@NYPD72Pct) June 22, 2018
The 35-year-old victim is pregnant, WCBS reports. She is hospitalized in stable but critical condition.
WANTED: Help us find Yong Yu, 38 y/o, 5'8", wanted in connection to assault/attacking a 35-year-old woman with a knife yesterday near 55 St./5 Ave #Brooklyn. If you see him, call 911. Share info by calling #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/C23j3l1jtB— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 22, 2018
The couple has a 7-year-old son, WNYW reports.
Hospital officials said she is expected to survive.
