0 Hurricane Florence: Michael Jordan to donate $2M to relief efforts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte Hornets chairman and NBA basketball legend Michael Jordan, along with the Hornets organization and the NBA, have announced that they’re working together with a number of community organizations to provide relief and support to the people affected by Hurricane Florence.

As part of the Hornets' effort to assist those affected by Hurricane Florence, Chairman Michael Jordan will be making a donation to the relief and recovery efforts: https://t.co/P598eC8M1O



We encourage our fans to #SwarmToServe by donating here: https://t.co/odErapSCej pic.twitter.com/CKyfHjFPfV — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) September 18, 2018

Jordan is donating $1 million each to The American Red Cross and The Foundation for the Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund.

“It’s truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas,” Jordan said in a statement.

The Hornets, in partnership with Food Lion will pack thousands of disaster food boxes Friday at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. The boxes will be distributed across the Carolinas to provide meals to victims of Florence.

“The recovery effort will be massive, and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet,” said Jordan.

Fans are encouraged to visit here to make a donation.

“To all those affected, stay safe and know that we’re here to help,” Jordan said.

Hornets and NBA merchandising partner Fanatics, have collaborated to create a T-shirt with the Hornets logo in the middle of North and South Carolina. The shirt features the phrase “Carolina Strong” and all the proceeds will be donated to the Foundation for the Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund.

When you purchase this #CarolinaStrong T-shirt, 100% of the net proceeds will go to the Foundation For The Carolinas' Hurricane Florence Response Fund.



Buy Now: https://t.co/Ap2rEv25n8 pic.twitter.com/7SKwkaT6MR — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) September 18, 2018

Purchase a T-shirt here.

