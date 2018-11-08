Hunter kills 17.5-foot python and sets Florida state record

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A hunter killed a 17.5-foot python, setting a Florida state record.
Kyle Penniston, of Homestead, was alone when he caught the 120-pound serpent Monday as part of a state program to eliminate the Burmese python on Southwest Florida Management District lands.
A hunter killed a 17.5-foot python, setting a Florida state record. (Photo: Southwest Florida Management District)
Python hunters have killed nearly 2,000 snakes this year. The invasive species has no known predator in South Florida.
TRENDING STORIES:
Penniston has caught 235 snakes, including two others that measured at least 17 feet.
Brian Hargrove, of Miami, has caught the most, 257.
Hunters are paid $8.25 an hour for up to eight hours daily. They can make an additional $50 for pythons more than 4 feet long, and another $25 for each foot over that. They can earn another $200 for destroying nests with eggs.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}