Hundreds killed after tsunami, earthquake hit Indonesia

A tsunami triggered by an earthquake that measured 7.5 on the Richter scale caused the death toll on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi to rise to 384, Reuters reported Saturday.
Many residents were killed as they were swept away by the tsunami’s churning waters and giant waves, Reuters reported.
The Central Sulawesi city of Palu took the full brunt of the tsunami, the Jakarta Post reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Pre-K teachers accused of zip-tying students' hands behind their backs
- DA deciding whether to charge Birdman, Young Thug in shooting of Lil Wayne's tour bus
- Ted Turner reveals he has Lewy body dementia
Strong aftershocks rocked the island and waves up to 18 feet swept through Palu, a tourist city on Sulawesi, located east of Borneo.
“When the (tsunami) threat arose yesterday, people were still doing their activities on the beach and did not immediately run and they became victims,” Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency BNPB, said in news briefing in Jakarta.
Palu was preparing for a beach festival Friday night when the tsunami hit, Reuters reported. The city of more than 380,000 residents is built around a narrow bay, which officials said magnified the force of the tsunami as the waters poured into the inlet, News.com.au reported.
Thousands of buildings in Palu either collapsed or were swept away by the tsunami’s waters, leaving scores trapped in the debris, sleeping outdoors or severely wounded. CNN reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}