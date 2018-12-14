Huggable moment: Kindergartners' daily greeting is what we all need to see

BIRCHWOOD, Wis. - Hugs can go a long way toward making someone’s day happy.
That’s the idea behind a viral video shot at a kindergarten class in northwest Wisconsin, KARE reported. It was a huggable moment by students that has been viewed more than 10 million times on social media.
The reaction to the video on Facebook, shot at an elementary school in the tiny village of Birchwood, surprised Nicole Schlapper, the teacher who came up with the idea.
“It’s incredible,” Schlapper told KARE. “Within a few days it went crazy.”
The video shows Schlapper’s students choosing the way they wanted to be welcomed to class. The choices included a handshake, a fist bump, a wave, a high-five or a hug.
On the day Schlapper recorded her video, the assigned greeter was 5-year-old Colin Baker. In the video, most of his classmates chose to hug Colin.
“He’s so loving,” Schlapper told KARE. “He loves hugs.”
Schlapper told the television station she began using the greeting this school year, and said she liked the idea that her students had a choice.
“I think some mornings for them at home might not be easy,” Schlapper told KARE. “Maybe they don’t want a hug that day, maybe just a simple wave is all they need. We just want it to be a good, positive start to the day.”
