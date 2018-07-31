How to get a McDonald's MacCoin, free Big Mac in honor of iconic burger's 50th anniversary

McDonald's is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its iconic Big Mac in a big way.
We're celebrating 50 years of Big Mac by creating a global currency—MacCoin—each one worth a free Big Mac around the 🌎, with 5 collectible designs for 5 legendary decades. Starting August 2, collect your own MacCoins when you buy a Big Mac while supplies last. #BigMac50 pic.twitter.com/xn8Z9GNLSp— McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 29, 2018
Starting at lunchtime Thursday, customers at 14,000 participating restaurants across the country will receive a MacCoin with the purchase of a Big Mac while supplies last, the company announced in a news release.
From Friday through the end of the year, customers can redeem a MacCoin for a free Big Mac at participating restaurants.
We're celebrating 50 years of Big Mac by creating a global currency—MacCoin, worth 1 free Big Mac in over 50 countries, with 5 collectible designs, celebrating 5 legendary decades! Get your hands on one starting August 2: https://t.co/gKrz3ulfAx #BigMac50 pic.twitter.com/KRhpSuI29j— McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) July 29, 2018
The coins have the following five designs, each paying tribute to a different decade:
- The '70s MacCoin's theme is flower power.
- The '80s MacCoin pays tribute to pop art.
- The '90s MacCoin has bold, abstract shapes.
- The '00s MacCoin focuses on technology.
- The '10s MacCoin honors "the evolution of communication."
According to WPXI, the iconic burger was created in the Pittsburgh area by franchisee Jim Delligatti.
“When my great-grandfather Jim Delligatti invented the Big Mac at his grill in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, he just wanted to make his local customers happy,” said Nick Delligatti, fourth-generation McDonald’s owner-operator and great-grandson of Delligatti. “August 2 would have been my great-grandfather’s 100th birthday, and I believe he would be very proud knowing his humble sandwich has made such a lasting impression that people all around the world can enjoy it wherever they find a McDonald’s.”
The family of Jim Delligatti, the inventor of the Big Mac, share in their excitement with CEO @SteveEasterbrk around the MacCoin - a limited edition global currency that fans across the world can get their hands on starting August 2! https://t.co/sCjHxKmZ1y #BigMac50 pic.twitter.com/0hFJQUYJ7V— McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) July 30, 2018
