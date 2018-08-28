How much do you think you spend on your dog? $40, $60 a month? Way more

Most Americans don’t realize how much they spend every month on their dog and just how fast the expenses can add up. From food to regular teeth cleanings, owning a dog can become an expensive venture.
In a new survey by Rover.com, a network of dog walkers and petsitters, dog owners said they thought they spent between $26 and $75 a month on Fido, but the true cost is actually much higher: $153 a month on average.
Food alone can cost between $40 and $60 a month, according to the survey. Then add in costs like heartworm prevention, veterinarian visits, toys and treats and the dollars start adding up.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Robber on the run after police say he stole bag of cash from armored truck driver
- 35-year-old who had heart attack playing soccer says teammates saved his life
- GBI: Man kidnapped 3 near Georgia Southern, sexually assaulted 2, killed himself
The expense doesn’t seem to bother most dog owners. The survey found that dog lovers are willing to give up a number of items to help offset the expense of canine ownership.
Of the top three things dog owners would give up to save money, alcohol took the top spot at 28 percent. A quarter of those surveyed said they were willing to give up takeout meals and food delivery, and 20 percent said they’d give up coffee.
Another fun fact: Forty-five percent of dog lovers said they would take their puppy out for a special meal on its birthday and 43 percent of survey takers said they would consider signing their dog up for doga or dog yoga.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}