  • Houston man shot in face dies after driving himself to hospital

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HOUSTON - A Texas man died Sunday after he tried to drive himself to a hospital after being shot in the face during an argument, KHOU reported.

    Houston police received a report of a person injured at a gas station and found a man shot in the face through the cheek, the television station reported.

    The man told paramedics that he was arguing with men at an apartment complex when he was shot. He tried to drive to a hospital but only made it to the gas station, KHOU reported.

    He died at Ben Taub Hospital.

    Police have not been able to locate the apartment complex or the shooting suspects, KHOU reported.

