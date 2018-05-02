0 House with 'black mold' listed for sale for $775K

SEATTLE - A house in Seattle listed for sale at $775,000 has "black mold" present, according to the listing.

The house, listed for sale on Redfin, is located in the Ballard community.

"Amazing view of Olympic Mountains and Puget Sound," the listing reads in part. "Build your dream home in vibrant Ballard. Tear down. Investor. Enter at your own risk. Wear mask as Black mold is present. Do not enter if you are pregnant or have health issues. Lots of debris and steep stairs. Property sold 'as is.'"

The property's address is listed as 6521 36th Ave. N.W.: a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home.

The county’s appraised value of the property is $634,000 – up $57,000 from the previous year. The house was constructed in 1925, and is only $93,000 of the appraised value.

The median list price in Seattle is $553,000.

